In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 91231 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60826 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 252786 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186299 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227686 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250843 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156769 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371981 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Ukrainian hackers "put down" the website of the russian ministry of defense - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25774 views

Ukrainian hackers attacked the website of the russian ministry of defense, its IP telephony and document management servers, disrupting its operation.

Ukrainian hackers "put down" the website of the russian ministry of defense - GUR

Ukrainian hackers attacked the website of the russian ministry of defense. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry emphasizes that the russian ministry cannot cope with the consequences of the cyberattack by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As of March 5, 2024, the official website of the enemy's security agency is still "down"

- The intelligence agency said. 

In addition, IP-telephony, domains of the russian ministry of defense, as well as servers that provided electronic document flow of the enemy structure remain blocked.

Recall

Ukrainian cyber specialists destroyed the IT infrastructure of the russian company IPL Consulting, which provided information systems to russian military-industrial enterprises.

This caused significant damage and disruption to dozens of key russian defense companies.

