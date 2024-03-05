Ukrainian hackers "put down" the website of the russian ministry of defense - GUR

Ukrainian hackers attacked the website of the russian ministry of defense. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry emphasizes that the russian ministry cannot cope with the consequences of the cyberattack by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As of March 5, 2024, the official website of the enemy's security agency is still "down" - The intelligence agency said.

In addition, IP-telephony, domains of the russian ministry of defense, as well as servers that provided electronic document flow of the enemy structure remain blocked.

Recall

Ukrainian cyber specialists destroyed the IT infrastructure of the russian company IPL Consulting, which provided information systems to russian military-industrial enterprises.

This caused significant damage and disruption to dozens of key russian defense companies.