Trump on ceasefire: We will find out a little more on March 17
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced an agreement on a ceasefire and announced more details on Monday. He stressed the importance of stopping the bloodshed and the huge costs to the United States.
US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire agreement is going well, and a little more details about the ceasefire will be known on Monday, March 17. He said this in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, reports UNN.
I think the situation we are in is complicated. It was very difficult. The war between Ukraine and Russia should never have happened. It would never have happened, but it did, and we have to see what we can do to save many lives and stop paying billions and billions of dollars. That's a huge amount of money. We have spent $350 billion on it. And we will try to do something about it, but more importantly, there are many injured now, and you are losing about 2,000 people every week, killing Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, and we will do everything we can to stop it
He noted that the US is trying to end the war and stressed that "everything is going pretty well."
This is a very difficult situation, you know, it's just a bloody and terrible war, and I think everything is going well, as you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian group, and we are trying to achieve this with Russia as well. And I think so far everything is going well, we will know a little more on Monday, and hopefully it will be good. I do not underestimate the complexity of all this
Let us remind you
US President Donald Trump said he was "a little sarcastic" when he promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.