Ukrainians generated 200+ thousand veteran's certificates in Diia - Fedorov

More than 200 thousand veteran's certificates have already been generated in Diia. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Ukrainians have generated 200+ thousand veteran's certificates in Diia. For almost a month now, the military and their families do not need to carry a paper document with them, as an important and necessary document is always at hand - in their smartphones," said Fedorov.

In other words, you can add a veteran’s certificate to the Diia, if you:

- is a combatant,

- a person with a disability as a result of the war

- a war veteran,

- is an injured participant of the Revolution of Dignity,

- a family member of a deceased war veteran,

- a family member of the fallen defender of Ukraine.

According to Fedorov, in addition to being very convenient, it also speeds up the service for both the military and their families.

He also reminded that the government recently supported changes to the law, and veterans and their families will be able to use only digital IDs, with paper IDs available upon request. The changes must then be approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

