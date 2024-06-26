The Reserve + app already displays the current booking status: how to update the document

Now the "Reserve+" app displays the booking status for those liable for military service. According to Deputy Defense Minister for digitalization Ekaterina Chernogorenko, the current status is displayed in 340 thousand citizens, reports UNN.

"We have digitalized paper bookings. We took booking orders from the Ministry of Economy and entered 340,000 entries in the Oberig register. So that up-to - date information about the reservation is displayed in the electronic military registration documents of our citizens," Chernogorenko said.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense told how to update the document:

- click the three dots to the right of the document

- select "Update document"

- after that, you will see your current status.

""If your booking was only on paper, the status "booked" will appear in the app. If your reservation is still ongoing, but this was not included in the app, the new term should be reflected in reserve+," she added.

The department also explained what to do if the reservation did not appear in the Reserve+.

"We were unable to digitize some of the booking orders due to the lack of information identifying a specific person. However, we are already working on a clear and transparent algorithm so that all booked citizens can get the current status in the Reserve+," Chernogorenko summed up .

Recall

According to Valeria Tkach, deputy director of the Directorate for the development of electronic services of the Ministry of Digital Development, the process of booking employees at enterprises that are recognized as critical for the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will take place within an hour.