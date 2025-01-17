Ukrainians chose the last finalist in national selection for Eurovision Song Contest through Diia

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133362 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127632 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128610 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109056 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157055 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113821 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukrainians chose the last finalist in national selection for Eurovision Song Contest through Diia

Ukrainians chose the last finalist in national selection for Eurovision Song Contest through Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30077 views

FIЇNKA became the tenth finalist of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 according to the results of the voting in Diia. The final of the contest will be available on February 8 in the app on the Suspilne Culture channel.

FIЇNKA has been selected as the tenth finalist in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 based on the results of voting in Diia, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

More than 260 thousand Ukrainians have chosen the tenth finalist of the National Selection in Diia. The majority of you voted for FIЇNKA, so she is the finalist of this year's ten finalists

- Fedorov wrote.

"And see you at the National Selection. On February 8, the voting in "Diia" will return, and we will choose the representative of Ukraine for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, the final of the national selection will also be available on the app - on the Suspilne Kultura channel on Diia.TV.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: 9 finalists announced, one more to be chosen in “Diia”20.12.24, 16:05 • 16280 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
ukraineUkraine

