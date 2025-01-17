Ukrainians chose the last finalist in national selection for Eurovision Song Contest through Diia

FIЇNKA has been selected as the tenth finalist in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 based on the results of voting in Diia, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

More than 260 thousand Ukrainians have chosen the tenth finalist of the National Selection in Diia. The majority of you voted for FIЇNKA, so she is the finalist of this year's ten finalists - Fedorov wrote.

"And see you at the National Selection. On February 8, the voting in "Diia" will return, and we will choose the representative of Ukraine for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, the final of the national selection will also be available on the app - on the Suspilne Kultura channel on Diia.TV.

