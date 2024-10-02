Ukrainian wrestlers win 21 medals at tournament in Croatia

Ukrainian wrestlers won 21 awards at an international tournament in Croatia. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian women's national team showed a strong performance, winning first place in several categories. The tournament champions were Natalia Klevchutska (up to 53 kg), Oleksandra Khomenets (up to 55 kg), Alina Filipovych (up to 57 kg), Solomiya Vynnyk (up to 59 kg), Iryna Bondar (up to 62 kg), Sofia Kushnir (up to 65 kg) and Anastasia Alpeeva (up to 72 kg). The silver medalists are Lilia Malanchuk (under 53 kg), Alla Belinska (under 72 kg) and Maria Orlevych (under 76 kg). Bronze medals went to Sofia Marchenko (under 55 kg), Maria Mizyurko (under 59 kg) and Manola Skobelska (under 68 kg). The women's team won the overall competition.

Representatives of Greco-Roman wrestling also succeeded, in particular, Koryun Sagradyan (up to 55 kg), Vladlen Kozliuk (up to 97 kg) and Vladyslav Kovalenko (up to 130 kg) became champions in their respective categories. Oleksandr Hrushyn (up to 67 kg) took second place, and Igor Bychkov (up to 77 kg), Artur Politayev (up to 77 kg), Ruslan Konev (up to 87 kg) and Serhiy Omelin (up to 97 kg) won bronze medals. The Greco-Roman wrestling team finished second in the team competition.

