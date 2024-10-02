ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101299 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian wrestlers win 21 medals at tournament in Croatia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17634 views

The Ukrainian wrestling team won 21 awards at an international tournament in Croatia. The women's team took first place in the overall standings, and the Greco-Roman wrestling team took second.

Ukrainian wrestlers won 21 awards at an international tournament in Croatia. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian women's national team showed a strong performance, winning first place in several categories. The tournament champions were Natalia Klevchutska (up to 53 kg), Oleksandra Khomenets (up to 55 kg), Alina Filipovych (up to 57 kg), Solomiya Vynnyk (up to 59 kg), Iryna Bondar (up to 62 kg), Sofia Kushnir (up to 65 kg) and Anastasia Alpeeva (up to 72 kg). The silver medalists are Lilia Malanchuk (under 53 kg), Alla Belinska (under 72 kg) and Maria Orlevych (under 76 kg). Bronze medals went to Sofia Marchenko (under 55 kg), Maria Mizyurko (under 59 kg) and Manola Skobelska (under 68 kg). The women's team won the overall competition.

Representatives of Greco-Roman wrestling also succeeded, in particular, Koryun Sagradyan (up to 55 kg), Vladlen Kozliuk (up to 97 kg) and Vladyslav Kovalenko (up to 130 kg) became champions in their respective categories. Oleksandr Hrushyn (up to 67 kg) took second place, and Igor Bychkov (up to 77 kg), Artur Politayev (up to 77 kg), Ruslan Konev (up to 87 kg) and Serhiy Omelin (up to 97 kg) won bronze medals. The Greco-Roman wrestling team finished second in the team competition.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
croatiaCroatia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising