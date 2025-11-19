Ukrainian women lead in opening sole proprietorships, dominating the beauty industry - Opendatabot

In the sphere of Ukrainian business, most new enterprises are opened by women, especially in the beauty sector. The highest proportion of businesswomen is in Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa regions, reports UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Over 153,000 new enterprises were opened by women in the first 10 months of 2025, which accounts for 61% of the total number of newly created individual entrepreneurs in 2025. Most businesses were opened by women in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Every eighth women's business was opened in the capital - 20,286 individual entrepreneurs. - writes Opendatabot.

Next are Dnipropetrovsk region, where 15,129 registrations were recorded, Kyiv region - 11,846, Odesa region - 11,647, and 11,274 registrations in Lviv region.

Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa regions have the highest share of women among new entrepreneurs: 63% each. - notes Opendatabot.

According to the results of the first 10 months of 2025, in no region did men manage to surpass women in the number of new businesses.

It is also indicated that the beauty industry continues to be one of the most dynamic areas of women's entrepreneurship.

88% of new entrepreneurs who opened their business in the field of individual services are women. Of these, 77% are beauty salons, hairdressers, and care studios. - reports Opendatabot.

Women also dominate in the fields of social assistance, education, medicine, consulting, and food production.

Addition

Individual entrepreneurs are also actively registered in Ukraine by representatives of other countries.

The largest number of individual entrepreneurs were registered by citizens of Russia (175), Moldova (68), Armenia (50), and Azerbaijan (49).

Recall

The growth of new cafes and restaurants in Ukraine significantly decreased in 2025. And although the number of opened individual entrepreneurs in the catering sector exceeds the number of closed ones, half of those who started a business in catering 1.5 years ago were forced to close their businesses in the current period (November 2025).