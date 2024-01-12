Ukrainian female athletes have already won two medals at the European Snowboard Cup

At the European Snowboard Cup in Folgaria, Ukrainian Nadiya Hapatin won silver in the parallel slalom, after the bronze medal won by the leader of the national team Annimari Dancha the day before, UNN reports, citing the report of the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

For the second day in a row, good news for Ukrainian fans comes from Italy's Folgaria, which is hosting the European Snowboarding Cup.

"The medal-winning effort of the team leader Annimari Dancha, who won bronze the day before, was supported by Nadiya Hapatin. [The 20-year-old athlete from Zakarpattia won silver in the parallel slalom, thus gaining her second career medal at the European Cup," the NOC said.

Addendum

On January 11, Ukrainian snowboarder Annamarie Dancha started the year on the podium. The world vice-champion and participant of four Olympics won a bronze medal in the parallel slalom at the European Cup in Folgaria, Italy. This is Dancha's 18th career medal at the European Cup.