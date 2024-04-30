Ukrainian UAVs hit over 630 Russian military targets in two weeks - Fedorov

The number of destroyed Russian equipment due to the continuous work of the Ukrainian army of drones is growing every day: over the past two weeks, drones have hit 105 Russian trucks, 68 guns and almost 30 armored vehicles of the invaders. This was stated in a Telegram message by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Drones are operating at the frontline 24/7. They are detecting Russian armored vehicles, cannons and mortars used by the Russians to attack Ukrainian positions. In the last two weeks alone, drones have hit 105 Russian trucks, 183 strongholds, and 68 guns - Fedorov informs.

As for other enemy targets hit by UAVs, the following data is reported:

There are 23 tanks;

Radio equipment - 31;

The number of personnel is 163;

Armored combat vehicles - 29;

The composition of bk/fuel is 12;

SAU - 9;

Mortar/ATGM/Gun - 5;

MLRS - 1;

AIR DEFENSE AND TERRORISM - 4;

Recall

The Brave1 project has become a defense technology ecosystem that brings together more than 900 innovators who have developed 1600 projects in 12 areas, including UAVs, intelligence, robotics, and military medicine, to provide technological solutions for Ukraine's defense.