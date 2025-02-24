Ukrainian UAV attack on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia: details and video emerge

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 22056 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 41505 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 81928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48840 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97302 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112046 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149129 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Ukrainian UAV attack on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia: details and video emerge

Ukrainian UAV attack on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia: details and video emerge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100990 views

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the village of Brusyansky, Tula region of Russia, causing a fire. Details and video of the night attack were posted online.

The head of the Center for Occupation Studies, Petro Andriushchenko, reported on his Telegram channel  about the details of the attack of Ukrainian UAVs on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia. In addition, a video of the attack was posted online, according to UNN .

Details

According to Andryushchenko, the attack took place in the village of Brusyansky, Uzlovsky district, Tula region, Russia.

A hit in the area of the oil depot. A fire broke out. The official government reports 2 downed UAVs. We are clarifying what was used to shoot them down. But the consequences on the ground are visually confirmed

- the expert said.

He also noted that Ukrainian drones continue to break through Russian air defense, striking deep in the enemy's rear.

"Starting from the night of February 19-20, this is the first relatively massive attack of our UAVs on Russian territory", - wrote Andryushchenko.

Recall

On the night of February 23 , Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation, including an oil depot in the Tula region. In total, the Russian side reported 20 downed UAVs in different regions.

Russians claim to have destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the border23.02.25, 02:57 • 101562 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Ukrainian UAV attack on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia: details and video emerge | УНН