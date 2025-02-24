Ukrainian UAV attack on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia: details and video emerge

The head of the Center for Occupation Studies, Petro Andriushchenko, reported on his Telegram channel about the details of the attack of Ukrainian UAVs on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia. In addition, a video of the attack was posted online, according to UNN .

According to Andryushchenko, the attack took place in the village of Brusyansky, Uzlovsky district, Tula region, Russia.

A hit in the area of the oil depot. A fire broke out. The official government reports 2 downed UAVs. We are clarifying what was used to shoot them down. But the consequences on the ground are visually confirmed - the expert said.

He also noted that Ukrainian drones continue to break through Russian air defense, striking deep in the enemy's rear.

"Starting from the night of February 19-20, this is the first relatively massive attack of our UAVs on Russian territory", - wrote Andryushchenko.

On the night of February 23 , Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation, including an oil depot in the Tula region. In total, the Russian side reported 20 downed UAVs in different regions.

