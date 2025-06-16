$41.450.04
Ukrainian Svichkar and Komashchuk won gold and silver at the European Fencing Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Roman Svichkar became the European Fencing Champion, and Alina Komashchuk won a silver medal. These are the first personal awards at the European Championships in the careers of athletes.

Ukrainian Svichkar and Komashchuk won gold and silver at the European Fencing Championship

Ukrainian Roman Svichkar became the European Fencing Champion in Genoa, Italy, winning a medal at the European Championships for the first time and immediately "gold", and Ukrainian Alina Komashchuk became the vice-champion of Europe in sabre fencing, this silver medal became the first personal award at the European Championships in the career of the sabre fencer, the NOC of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian national team already has a second medal at the European Championships - it was won by the Olympic champion of Paris-2024 in the team sabre Alina Komashchuk.

On the way to the final, the Ukrainian won all the fights in the group stage, made an impressive comeback in the 1/16 final, and then defeated rivals from Greece, Italy and Poland. In the final, she lost to the current European champion in the team - Frenchwoman Sarah Nutch (6:15) and won a silver medal.

"This is Alina's first personal award at the European Championship in her career! Previously, she climbed the team podium five times," the NOC reported.

The NOC noted that this achievement is historic: Alina Komashchuk became only the fifth Ukrainian woman to win a personal medal at the European Championship among sabre fencers. Only legends - Olga Kharlan, Galyna Pundyk, Olena Khomrova and Olena Voronina - climbed the podium before her.

The day before, Ukrainian Roman Svichkar became the European Fencing Champion.

The first award to the treasury of the national team of Ukraine was won on the second day of the European Championship in Genoa by fencer Roman Svichkar: he won a gold medal in the individual championship.

Our athlete went through the competition without defeats: he won in all group matches, and then step by step overcame rivals from the Netherlands, Hungary (twice - in 1/16 and 1/2 finals), France and Switzerland. In the fight for "gold", Roman defeated the host of the tournament, Matteo Garassi, with a score of 15:11.

For Roman Svichkar, this is the first medal at the European Championships - and immediately gold. In general, this victory became the fifth award of Ukraine in the individual championship of fencers at the European Championships in history.

Addition

From June 14 to 19, Genoa, Italy, hosts the European Fencing Championship. During the six competition days, participants compete for 12 sets of awards on the tracks of the "Blue Pavilion of Jean Nouvel". Ukraine is represented by 26 athletes - 12 fencers and 14 female fencers.

