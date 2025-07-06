$41.720.00
Ukrainian scientists recorded a winter ocean excursion and a whale encounter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Ukrainian scientists from the "Akademik Vernadsky" station showed a winter excursion into the Southern Ocean, where they recorded ice pancakes and encountered humpback whales. Researchers are studying the behavior of cetaceans in the context of climate change.

Ukrainian scientists recorded a winter ocean excursion and a whale encounter

Ukrainian scientists showed a winter trip to the Southern Ocean near Galindez Island in Antarctica, where the "Akademik Vernadsky" station is located. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the video, in particular, one can notice how the surface of the water is covered with ice pancakes – round, as if polished pieces of ice.

"This is precisely one of the stages of sea ice formation. If the temperature drops, the pancakes freeze into an elastic ice crust (nilas)

- the video description says.

It is noted that as long as there is an opportunity, Ukrainian researchers go out to work in the ocean to collect samples and observe animals. Such winter observations are very valuable, as they provide unique information about the behavior of animals, especially whales, in the context of climate change.

Our biologists were lucky enough to meet humpback whales, which spouted fountains and rounded their backs. These are two common types of humpback behavior near the water's surface.

  • Spouting is when a whale exhales through its blowhole – a breathing opening located on the top of its head. It releases a stream of air and condensed water vapor. Due to the difference in pressure and temperature, a cloud seems to form above the giant, and a loud sound is heard as the air is expelled. In humpbacks, the spout resembles a bush and can reach 3-5 meters in height.
    • Rounding is when, during diving, the whale strongly arches its back in the area of the fin. It is for this habit and its dorsal fin, which gives the body a humped shape, that this species got its name.

      The polar explorers added that since 2018, a comprehensive program for studying cetaceans has been implemented at the "Akademik Vernadsky" station, which includes several different types of research.

      Recall

      In April, Ukrainian scientists working in Antarctica published drone footage of an Antarctic minke whale – a whale common in the area of the Ukrainian station "Akademik Vernadsky". This whale is one of the smallest in the minke whale family. Its length is 7-9 meters, very rarely some individuals reach 10 m. Its weight is up to 10 tons.

