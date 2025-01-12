Ukrainian sappers defused more than 1.5 thousand explosive devices over a week

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past week, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations defused 1557 explosive devices, most of them in Kherson region. An area of 2767 hectares was checked, which is the size of the city of Kalush.

Over the past week, sappers of the State Special Transport Service have discovered, seized and neutralized 1557  explosive devices. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the course of a week, sappers from the State Special Transport Service checked and cleared of explosives an area equal to the size of the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that from January 05 to January 12, the demining teams of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations found, removed and neutralized 1557  explosive items. They demined and checked the territory with a total area of 2767.18 hectares.

Most explosive items were seized in Kherson region - 1159

In total, since the beginning of the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the units of the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services have detected, seized and defused 210299 explosive items.

The area of 182331.67 hectares was cleared of mines:

- Highways - 1059.86 km

- Water area - 25.78 hectares

- Railroad tracks - 2736.21 km

- Power lines - 517.50 km

- Gas pipelines - 82.06 km

- Residential areas - 380.72 hectares

- Forests - 466.75 hectares

Residents of the de-occupied territories are asked not to go to fields, forests, forest belts, or water bodies. 

Avoid areas marked "Dangerous mines!". Do not drive off the road to the side of the road! Only walk on hard surfaces. And if you see a suspicious object, do not approach it, do not touch it and call 101, 102 or 112!

- the General Staff added.

Recall

In 2024, 255,000 hectares of territory were demined in Ukraine , but another 1-1.5 million hectares need to be demined. There are 59 demining groups working on demining, and another 60 are being accredited.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

