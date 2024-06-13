Ukrainian sailors rescue a man who was swept out to sea

Navy sailors rescued a civilian who was swept into the open sea. This was reported by the Public Relations Service of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

While performing missions in the Black Sea, the crew of one of the Ukrainian Navy's boats was instructed to search for a civilian who had been swept into the open sea by waves, the statement said.

Details

As a result of the search, the naval sailors found the unfortunate swimmer and practiced rescue measures. The civilian was successfully rescued and brought to land.

The Ukrainian Navy reminded that the most common cause of accidents on the water is non-compliance with the rules of safe behavior. In particular, this includes swimming in places not equipped for this purpose and swimming while intoxicated.

