Ukrainian premium car: designer shows Leleka concept car

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84770 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108086 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 150898 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 154879 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251012 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165507 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35305 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67339 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61501 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212326 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238054 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224820 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84770 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61501 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67339 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113055 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113939 views
Ukrainian premium car: designer shows Leleka concept car

Ukrainian premium car: designer shows Leleka concept car

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111742 views

Ukrainian designer Roman Pryadko presented his vision of a premium Ukrainian automotive brand called Leleka, unveiling a Porsche Panamera-style liftback concept model called Leleka GTS Concept 2025.

Domestic designer Roman Pryadko presented his vision of what a Ukrainian premium car could look like. He created his own brand - Leleka. This was reported by UNN with a link to the designer's Facebook page

Details

The first car model  of Roman's own brand is the premium Leleka GTS Concept 2025.  The large Porsche Panamera-style liftback has all the elements of modern cars: a sporty elongated body silhouette, LED optics with an original "light signature," a rear light bar, and huge stylish wheels.

The man also worked out in detail the logo and font for the brand. However, the designer has not yet presented any illustrations of the interior.

Wayve raises over $1 billion to offer its Tesla-like autonomous driving technology07.05.24, 20:57 • 94100 views

Addendum

It should be noted that Roman Pryadko shows only his own ideas about the possible design of Ukrainian cars, they have nothing to do with production at any plants.

Recall

During the Autonomous Racing League in Abu Dhabi, four self-driving cars were launched on the track for the first time and competed simultaneously. In addition, during the race, an unmanned car competed with a car driven by former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

 As it turned out, a human driving a car can easily overtake an autonomous vehicle.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
abu-dhabiAbu Dhabi

