Ukrainian premium car: designer shows Leleka concept car

Domestic designer Roman Pryadko presented his vision of what a Ukrainian premium car could look like. He created his own brand - Leleka. This was reported by UNN with a link to the designer's Facebook page .

Details

The first car model of Roman's own brand is the premium Leleka GTS Concept 2025. The large Porsche Panamera-style liftback has all the elements of modern cars: a sporty elongated body silhouette, LED optics with an original "light signature," a rear light bar, and huge stylish wheels.

The man also worked out in detail the logo and font for the brand. However, the designer has not yet presented any illustrations of the interior.

Wayve raises over $1 billion to offer its Tesla-like autonomous driving technology

Addendum

It should be noted that Roman Pryadko shows only his own ideas about the possible design of Ukrainian cars, they have nothing to do with production at any plants.

Recall

During the Autonomous Racing League in Abu Dhabi, four self-driving cars were launched on the track for the first time and competed simultaneously. In addition, during the race, an unmanned car competed with a car driven by former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

As it turned out, a human driving a car can easily overtake an autonomous vehicle.