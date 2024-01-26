Ukrainian polar explorers show a family of South Polar skuas with a small chick

Ukrainian polar explorers have shown how a family of South Polar skuas protects chicks and hatches eggs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Center.

In skuas, both partners take part in hatching eggs and feeding their young.

Scientists have noted that these birds are very aggressive in protecting their young. They are not afraid of anyone, including people. If they decide that someone is a threat to the kids, they can even hit them on the head with their wings.

At the same time , outside of their nesting grounds, skuas are often interested in human activity. Once, one of the birds even approached the island on the boat of Ukrainian polar explorers.

Not far from the Akademik Vernadsky station , chicks of South Polar Skuas, which are one of the main avian predators of the Antarctic, have hatched.

Ukrainian biologists have counted about 20 nests of these birds on the islands of Skua, Black and Shelter.

