Ukrainian oilseed exports halted due to 10% duty: farmers demand unblocking

12:30 PM • 1258 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 2682 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 3110 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 10561 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 16198 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 21184 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 26151 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39897 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61538 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75686 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Publications
Exclusives
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM
Financial Times

Ukrainian oilseed exports halted due to 10% duty: farmers demand unblocking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Ukrainian Agri Council appealed to the Prime Minister demanding to unblock oilseed exports, which stopped after the introduction of a 10% duty. The problem lies in the absence of a mechanism to confirm the origin of products for exemption from the duty.

Ukrainian oilseed exports halted due to 10% duty: farmers demand unblocking

The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council (VAR) appealed to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko with a demand to urgently unblock the export of oilseeds. After the introduction of a 10% duty, the shipment of soybeans and rapeseed from Ukrainian ports actually stopped, which creates serious risks for the agricultural sector and the country's economy. This is stated on the VAR website, writes UNN.

Details

As of September 5, exports are completely stopped. With a 10% duty, it is possible, but ships are waiting in ports because the batches contain mixed products - from both producers and traders.

- stated in the VAR appeal.

The key problem lies in the absence of a mechanism for documentary confirmation of product origin. The law provides that agricultural producers and cooperatives should be exempt from paying duties, but in practice this is impossible to implement due to unregulated procedures.

Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 2221.08.25, 09:10 • 7900 views

The VAR emphasized that the preparation of the necessary regulatory acts falls within the competence of the Ministry of Finance. Farmers emphasize that the preparation of regulatory acts for confirming their own production during customs clearance is among the functions of the Ministry of Finance.

We ask to instruct the Ministry of Finance to immediately develop and adopt the necessary changes to regulatory legal acts on customs matters.

- stated in the letter from farmers to Svyrydenko.

According to the Council's representatives, a quick solution to the problem is critically necessary for the stability of Ukrainian agricultural exports and to ensure foreign exchange revenues to the state budget.

Recall

On September 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 13157, which provides for an export duty of 10% of the value of soybean and rapeseed seeds. The document also creates a State Fund for the Support of Agricultural Producers.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomyAgronomy news
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine