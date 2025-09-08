Ukrainian oilseed exports halted due to 10% duty: farmers demand unblocking

The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council (VAR) appealed to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko with a demand to urgently unblock the export of oilseeds. After the introduction of a 10% duty, the shipment of soybeans and rapeseed from Ukrainian ports actually stopped, which creates serious risks for the agricultural sector and the country's economy. This is stated on the VAR website, writes UNN.

Details

As of September 5, exports are completely stopped. With a 10% duty, it is possible, but ships are waiting in ports because the batches contain mixed products - from both producers and traders. - stated in the VAR appeal.

The key problem lies in the absence of a mechanism for documentary confirmation of product origin. The law provides that agricultural producers and cooperatives should be exempt from paying duties, but in practice this is impossible to implement due to unregulated procedures.

Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 22

The VAR emphasized that the preparation of the necessary regulatory acts falls within the competence of the Ministry of Finance. Farmers emphasize that the preparation of regulatory acts for confirming their own production during customs clearance is among the functions of the Ministry of Finance.

We ask to instruct the Ministry of Finance to immediately develop and adopt the necessary changes to regulatory legal acts on customs matters. - stated in the letter from farmers to Svyrydenko.

According to the Council's representatives, a quick solution to the problem is critically necessary for the stability of Ukrainian agricultural exports and to ensure foreign exchange revenues to the state budget.

Recall

On September 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 13157, which provides for an export duty of 10% of the value of soybean and rapeseed seeds. The document also creates a State Fund for the Support of Agricultural Producers.