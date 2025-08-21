Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 22

The weather in Ukraine on Friday, August 22, will be determined by an active Mediterranean cyclone - it will rain and there will be contrasting temperatures. On Independence Day, most regions of Ukraine will be dry, sunny, and moderately warm - the heat will subside. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, an active cyclone of Mediterranean origin will arrive in Ukraine. It will cause rains, thunderstorms, sometimes even heavy downpours and squally winds in the western, northern, and most central regions (except for Dnipro and its districts). In the east and south, dry weather will persist (only in Odesa region are local thunderstorms possible). - Didenko wrote.

The wind will be from the southwest, moderate, sometimes gusty, be careful!

The air temperature, according to her, on August 22 will be extremely contrasting. In the west, it will be cool, +17+21 degrees. In the north, +21+24 degrees. In the east, +30+34 degrees. In the south, +29+32 degrees. In the central part, +29+32, in Vinnytsia region about +25 degrees.

In Kyiv tomorrow, on Friday, rain, thunderstorms, and a decrease in air temperature to +22 degrees are expected.

On Independence Day, most regions of Ukraine will be dry, sunny, and moderately warm (the heat will subside), with temperatures expected to be +21+26 degrees. Only in the western regions on August 24 will there be occasional rains and it will be cool, especially at night and in the morning, only +8+12 degrees, and during the day +16+20 degrees. A characteristic synoptic detail on August 24 is a strong north-westerly wind, may it bring good changes. - the forecaster noted.

"And tomorrow, take umbrellas, whoever is in the cyclone zone, and in the east, center, and south, protect yourselves from excessive heat," she noted.

It's getting warmer in Ukraine again: what to expect from the weather on August 21