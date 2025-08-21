Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 22

$41.360.10
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 6150 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 38015 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 112229 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 56455 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 96677 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 264477 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 84730 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78242 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70971 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv August 20, 08:48 PM
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW 12:59 AM
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk 01:48 AM
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home 04:21 AM
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA 05:21 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations August 20, 08:14 AM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
J. D. Vance
Elbridge Colby
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Lviv
Black Sea
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos August 20, 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO August 20, 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election August 20, 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name August 20, 09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show August 20, 08:11 AM
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
The Times

Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

On August 22, Ukraine will be covered by a Mediterranean cyclone, which will bring rains, thunderstorms, and squally winds. Mostly dry and moderately warm weather is expected on Independence Day.

Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 22

The weather in Ukraine on Friday, August 22, will be determined by an active Mediterranean cyclone - it will rain and there will be contrasting temperatures. On Independence Day, most regions of Ukraine will be dry, sunny, and moderately warm - the heat will subside. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, an active cyclone of Mediterranean origin will arrive in Ukraine. It will cause rains, thunderstorms, sometimes even heavy downpours and squally winds in the western, northern, and most central regions (except for Dnipro and its districts). In the east and south, dry weather will persist (only in Odesa region are local thunderstorms possible).

- Didenko wrote.

The wind will be from the southwest, moderate, sometimes gusty, be careful!

The air temperature, according to her, on August 22 will be extremely contrasting. In the west, it will be cool, +17+21 degrees. In the north, +21+24 degrees. In the east, +30+34 degrees. In the south, +29+32 degrees. In the central part, +29+32, in Vinnytsia region about +25 degrees.

In Kyiv tomorrow, on Friday, rain, thunderstorms, and a decrease in air temperature to +22 degrees are expected.

On Independence Day, most regions of Ukraine will be dry, sunny, and moderately warm (the heat will subside), with temperatures expected to be +21+26 degrees. Only in the western regions on August 24 will there be occasional rains and it will be cool, especially at night and in the morning, only +8+12 degrees, and during the day +16+20 degrees. A characteristic synoptic detail on August 24 is a strong north-westerly wind, may it bring good changes.

- the forecaster noted.

"And tomorrow, take umbrellas, whoever is in the cyclone zone, and in the east, center, and south, protect yourselves from excessive heat," she noted.

It's getting warmer in Ukraine again: what to expect from the weather on August 21 21.08.25, 06:58

Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipro
Ukraine
Kyiv