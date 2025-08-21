It's getting warmer in Ukraine again: what to expect from the weather on August 21

On Thursday, August 21, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions.

Only in the western and Zhytomyr regions, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some places during the day. The wind will be predominantly western, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 25-30°, up to 33° in the south of the country, and 20-25° in the western regions. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, slight cloudiness is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 27-29°.

