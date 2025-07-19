$41.870.05
Ukrainian Navy destroys sea mine off Odesa coast (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

Off the coast of Odesa region, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an anti-ship sea mine brought in by waves. The explosive object was eliminated by a controlled detonation.

Ukrainian Navy destroys sea mine off Odesa coast (video)

On the coast of Odesa region, a unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another anti-ship naval mine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU).

On the coast of Odesa region, one of the units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another anti-ship naval mine, which was carried to the shore by waves

- the message says.

It is noted that the explosive object was promptly eliminated by controlled detonation.

The Naval Forces of the AFU appeal to all citizens with an urgent warning:

  • DO NOT approach unknown objects in the water or on the shore.
    • DO NOT ignore warning signs or warnings.

      "In case of detection of suspicious objects - immediately report to the relevant services," added the Naval Forces of the AFU.

      Recall

      In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, on the territory of a kindergarten, a mortar mine from the Second World War was found. The dangerous object was removed by sappers and taken to a training ground for destruction.

      In Kharkiv region, the car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on an explosive device

      Vita Zelenetska

      Vita Zelenetska

      WarUNN-Odesa
      Odesa Oblast
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Kyiv
      Tesla
