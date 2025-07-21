$41.750.12
Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk stated that she was beaten in Dubai by Russian socialites and the son of a Donetsk businessman.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5228 views

Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk claims she was beaten in Dubai by the sons of a Donetsk businessman and Russian socialites after consuming alcohol and drugs. She sustained injuries indicative of a severe beating or a fall from a height, and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Norway.

Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk stated that she was beaten in Dubai by Russian socialites and the son of a Donetsk businessman.

Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk claims she was a victim of a brutal beating in Dubai by a group of young men, including the sons of a Donetsk businessman and Russian "majors" (privileged youth). According to her, after consuming alcohol and drugs, they began to behave aggressively and did not allow her to leave the room where the party was taking place. When she escaped, they caught up with her and caused injuries. Kovalchuk reported this in an interview, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk spoke about a tragic incident that happened to her in Dubai. According to her, she met a group of young people there who offered her help after she missed her flight to Thailand. One of the guys promised to arrange a flight on a private jet, which supposedly belonged to his father. Before the departure, the company offered the girl to stay in a hotel room and attend a party.

According to Maria, the brothers Artem and Oleg Papazov were in the room – as journalists found out, these were the sons of a businessman from Donetsk who currently lives with his family in the UAE and owns several companies. Along with them were two other guys – Oleksandr Laptinsky and Maksym Krasheninikov. The latter left earlier and, according to the model, did not participate in the subsequent events. Also in the room were two girls – 19-year-old blogger Oleksandra Mertsalova and 16-year-old Milena Dolganova.

Initially, Maria recalls, the atmosphere in the company was friendly.

We went up to the room, talked, the guys were half-drunk, they came from a party and for a day everything was fine. We discussed the trip to Thailand. I even called my mom, saying: everything is fine, the guys here are normal. I called in their presence, just to be safe.

- Maria says.

However, on the second day, everything changed, the young people began to behave aggressively, consuming alcohol and drugs.

"Aggressive shoves started, in the shoulders. They started joking: you belong to us, we will do what we want. They started breaking bottles on the floor, and then took my personal belongings and passport. And one of the girls, Oleksandra, put on my dress and left in it," says Maria.

The behavior became increasingly inadequate, and Kovalchuk decided to leave. However, according to her, she was prevented – when she tried to call for help from the balcony, she was forcibly dragged back into the room.

Taking advantage of the moment, Maria managed to escape and ran out of the hotel and hid in an unfinished building, but two of the company caught up with her.

"I was sitting on the floor and heard voices below. I heard that they were somewhere nearby. At that moment, my memory just cut off. Most likely, it was a blow to the head. The next scene – I remember asking for help from a passing car," the model said.

Maria assumes that the attackers either severely beat her or threw her from a height, as the injuries indicate one of these scenarios. However, due to shock, she does not remember all the details. According to her, there was no sexual violence – this was also confirmed by medical examination.

Currently, Maria is undergoing long-term rehabilitation in Norway and is temporarily using a wheelchair.

Recall

20-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk went missing for eight days after telling friends she was invited to a party at a hotel on March 9. According to several Ukrainian media outlets, she was supposed to attend the event "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business."

The model told her mother Anna that she would stay overnight with these representatives, but later disappeared. Information appeared in the media that the model might have participated in a "Porta potty" party, where wealthy men allegedly pay models large sums of money for participating in humiliating and disgraceful acts. However, local police denied these claims.

Eventually, the girl was found injured in Dubai on the side of the road and hospitalized.

The girl underwent several complex operations and for some time could not speak and, accordingly, tell what happened to her.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
