Ukrainian missile forces strike at three areas of occupants' concentration - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 ammunition depot and 1 enemy communication center. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an evening report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control center and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.

The situation at the front

Within the last day, 72 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks (with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Novohradivka, Donetsk region) and 4 air strikes, and fired 25 times from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 21 attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and another 7 attacks in the areas of Serebryany forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 6 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and 11 more attacks south of Severne, Vodiane, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The occupants tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation here 4 times.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In Zaporizhzhya sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhya region.

It is noted that the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 375 thousand