Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Ukrainian missile forces strike at three areas of occupants' concentration - General Staff

Ukrainian missile forces strike at three areas of occupants' concentration - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31622 views

Ukrainian missile forces struck three areas where enemy forces were concentrated, including manpower, weapons, military equipment, a command center and an enemy electronic warfare station. Over the course of the day, 72 combat engagements took place, and Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in various directions.

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 ammunition depot and 1 enemy communication center. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an evening report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control center and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.

The situation at the front

Within the last day, 72 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks (with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Novohradivka, Donetsk region) and 4 air strikes, and fired 25 times from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 21 attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and another 7 attacks in the areas of Serebryany forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 6 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and 11 more attacks south of Severne, Vodiane, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The occupants tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation here 4 times.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In Zaporizhzhya sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhya region.

It is noted that the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 375 thousand20.01.24, 09:14 • 27886 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

