General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 375 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 375,270 people, 6171 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to January 20, 2024 were approximately:

personnel - about 375,270 (+750) people,

tanks - 6171 (+4),

armored combat vehicles - 11455 (+10),

artillery systems - 8868 (+14),

MLRS - 967 (+1),

air defense systems - 654 (+0),

airplanes - 331 (+0),

helicopters - 324 (+0),

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6934 (+5),

cruise missiles - 1818 (+0),

ships/boats - 23 (+0),

submarines - 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tankers - 11848 (+17),

special equipment - 1389 (+5).

