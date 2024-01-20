4 out of 7 enemy Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

On the night of January 20, the defense forces destroyed four of the seven Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the sky over Ukraine, while the rest did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of January 20, 2024, the occupiers reportedly attacked Donetsk region with 7 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the TOT of Luhansk region.

"Mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4 enemy UAVs, the remaining three did not reach their targets. Air defense was operating within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

