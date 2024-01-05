ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Chips were found in a Russian reconnaissance drone with laser-erasable markings: KFI explains why the enemy does this

Chips were found in a Russian reconnaissance drone with laser-erasable markings: KFI explains why the enemy does this

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24985 views

Experts found chips with erased markings in the Russian drone, indicating an attempt to conceal the use of foreign components.

In one of the Russian reconnaissance drones, experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found chips with laser-cut markings. The discovery was made in the unit responsible for transmitting video information. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

According to him, the fact that the Russians are erasing the markings is due to certain reasons.

"In one of the reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, the markings of individual microelements, i.e. specific chips, are laser-erasable in the unit responsible for capturing, processing and transmitting video information. Only some single components that are obviously unique and critical to the enemy have such a marking," Ruvin said.

Optional

Earlier, the Director of KFI reported that the Russians are looking for ways to hide the fact that they use foreign components in the weapons they use to attack Ukraine on a daily basis. In particular, they erase the name of the manufactureror the number by which it can be identified. 

There are no established facts of the use of DPRK missiles during strikes on the capital of Ukraine - Ruvin05.01.24, 12:42 • 31531 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

