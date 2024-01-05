Chips were found in a Russian reconnaissance drone with laser-erasable markings: KFI explains why the enemy does this

In one of the Russian reconnaissance drones, experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found chips with laser-cut markings. The discovery was made in the unit responsible for transmitting video information. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

According to him, the fact that the Russians are erasing the markings is due to certain reasons.

"In one of the reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, the markings of individual microelements, i.e. specific chips, are laser-erasable in the unit responsible for capturing, processing and transmitting video information. Only some single components that are obviously unique and critical to the enemy have such a marking," Ruvin said.

Earlier, the Director of KFI reported that the Russians are looking for ways to hide the fact that they use foreign components in the weapons they use to attack Ukraine on a daily basis. In particular, they erase the name of the manufactureror the number by which it can be identified.

