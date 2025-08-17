$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM • 32462 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 59677 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 45996 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 49238 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 47134 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47390 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243549 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212187 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167088 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154540 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Ukrainian military personnel participated in the "Warriors' Day Parade" in Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Ukrainian servicemen took part in the "Warriors' Day Parade" in Toronto, Canada. This is one of the oldest military parades in Canada, where Ukraine participates for the second year in a row.

Ukrainian military personnel participated in the "Warriors' Day Parade" in Canada

Ukrainian veterans participated in the "Warriors' Parade" in Toronto (Canada). This was reported by the Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, Oleh Nikolenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the "Warriors' Parade" is one of the oldest military parades in Canada.

Ukrainian flag. Ukrainian officers. ... Thousands of people honoring Ukraine's struggle for freedom. It was an honor and a privilege for Ukraine to participate for the second year in a row in the Warriors' Parade - the oldest veterans' parade in the free world, held in Toronto since 1921.

- Nikolenko wrote.

According to the Consul General, the parade host, introducing the Ukrainian contingent, said: "We are very grateful for what they are doing for security and freedom in the world."

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised US President Donald Trump for "creating an opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine and agreeing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the adoption of a peace agreement."

There can be no solutions without clear and effective security guarantees: Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister discussed Russia's intentions11.08.25, 21:13 • 3267 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyOur people abroad
Canada
Ukraine