Ukrainian military personnel participated in the "Warriors' Day Parade" in Canada

Ukrainian veterans participated in the "Warriors' Parade" in Toronto (Canada). This was reported by the Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, Oleh Nikolenko, according to UNN.

According to him, the "Warriors' Parade" is one of the oldest military parades in Canada.

Ukrainian flag. Ukrainian officers. ... Thousands of people honoring Ukraine's struggle for freedom. It was an honor and a privilege for Ukraine to participate for the second year in a row in the Warriors' Parade - the oldest veterans' parade in the free world, held in Toronto since 1921. - Nikolenko wrote.

According to the Consul General, the parade host, introducing the Ukrainian contingent, said: "We are very grateful for what they are doing for security and freedom in the world."

