Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
There can be no solutions without clear and effective security guarantees: Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister discussed Russia's intentions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. The leaders discussed Russia's intentions and agreed that solutions without effective security guarantees are impossible.

There can be no solutions without clear and effective security guarantees: Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister discussed Russia's intentions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They discussed Russia's true intentions and plans and agreed that "there can be no decisions without clear and effective security guarantees," UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

The President of Ukraine informed about all the details of diplomatic work and constant communication with partners. The coordination of joint decisions, coordination of next steps, and discussion of possible meeting formats are ongoing in the near future.

Zelenskyy shared the Ukrainian vision of Russia's true intentions and plans. The leaders equally understand that the Russians only want to buy time, not end the war. This is evidenced, in particular, by the situation on the battlefield and Russian strikes on civilian targets and people.

There is no sign that Putin is preparing for a ceasefire and war - Zelenskyy

The leaders have a common position: no decisions concerning Ukraine's future can be made without Ukraine. Also, there can be no decisions without clear and effective security guarantees. Until this happens, sanctions against Russia must work and be constantly strengthened. This influence must be maintained.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada also coordinated further contacts with partners.

Zelenskyy and Saudi Arabian Prince discussed joint projects and a "real chance to achieve peace"

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Alaska
Donald Trump
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine