There can be no solutions without clear and effective security guarantees: Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister discussed Russia's intentions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They discussed Russia's true intentions and plans and agreed that "there can be no decisions without clear and effective security guarantees," UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The President of Ukraine informed about all the details of diplomatic work and constant communication with partners. The coordination of joint decisions, coordination of next steps, and discussion of possible meeting formats are ongoing in the near future.

Zelenskyy shared the Ukrainian vision of Russia's true intentions and plans. The leaders equally understand that the Russians only want to buy time, not end the war. This is evidenced, in particular, by the situation on the battlefield and Russian strikes on civilian targets and people.

The leaders have a common position: no decisions concerning Ukraine's future can be made without Ukraine. Also, there can be no decisions without clear and effective security guarantees. Until this happens, sanctions against Russia must work and be constantly strengthened. This influence must be maintained.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada also coordinated further contacts with partners.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.