Ukrainian military destroyed Russian paratroopers' Nona-S self-propelled artillery system in Pokrovsk
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military in Pokrovsk destroyed a 2S9 "Nona-S" self-propelled artillery unit used by Russian paratroopers. The enemy was hiding the equipment in a non-residential building in the private sector of the city. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, UNN reports.
Details
"In Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military destroyed a self-propelled artillery unit of Russian paratroopers. The enemy placed the 2S9 "Nona-S" self-propelled artillery unit in one of the non-residential premises in the private sector, in the western part of the city," reports the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.
According to available information, the enemy planned to use the artillery unit for further support of assault operations in the direction of Hryshyne by forces of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation.
"After detecting the enemy's 'self-propelled gun', the unmanned systems units of the Defense Forces used FPV drones against the 'Nona-S'. They skillfully penetrated the non-residential premises and destroyed the equipment with several strikes, choosing the most vulnerable spot," the post says.
Recall
On February 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 468 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.02.26 amount to 1,246,330 people.