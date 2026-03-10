$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Ukrainian military and Umerov are heading to Gulf countries – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

The Ukrainian delegation is preparing agreements on protection against Iranian drones and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Ukraine shares its air defense experience with partners.

Ukrainian military and Umerov are heading to Gulf countries – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military personnel and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov are already heading to the Gulf region, where they can help protect lives and stabilize the situation in the Middle East. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

"Currently, our team – both military and Rustem Umerov – is on its way to the Gulf region, where our guys can help protect lives and stabilize the situation. We see the challenges that currently exist due to attacks from Iran – due to this entire war, which could drag on. In fact, the Iranian regime has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the main routes for oil and gas supplies to the world market. This is a significant destabilization. No one in the world can yet say how long all this will last, but it is important that the protection of life really starts working as soon as possible. Stability is also needed for us. It is necessary that those who are now turning to Ukraine for support – that they continue to help our defense, our air defense first and foremost,"

Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine had offered the US a drone agreement last year.

"This is the right perspective – to be with us in drone production, in application. And everyone now sees that there is no alternative to this perspective. Ukraine has the world's greatest experience in countering attack drones, and without our experience and the Gulf region, the entire Middle East, partners in Europe and America will find it very difficult to build a strong defense. We are ready to help those who help us, who help Ukraine. Rustem Umerov, together with our military, together with intelligence, with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will prepare specific agreements. Ukraine is a reliable donor of security, this is not only our security – this is our economic perspective. Protection for Ukraine, cooperation with partners, development for Ukrainian industries. Everything that Ukrainians have learned for their defense can be a global basis for security – a global basis for a protected life,"

Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian specialists arrived in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to counter Iranian drones. The missions are operating within the framework of security agreements with partners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

