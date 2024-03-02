Ukrainian high jumper Maguchikh wins silver at the World Indoor Athletics Championships

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Maguchikh won silver at the World Indoor Championships, which began in Glasgow on March 1. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Athletics Federation.

Details

"Yaroslava started the competition with a height of 1.92 meters. She overcame each height on the first attempt and reached 1.99 m as the leader. But, unfortunately, she did not conquer this height and came in second (1.97 m)," reads the report.

It is noted that one of Maguchikh's main rivals, Australian Nicola Olislagers, jumped them on the third attempt, and they brought her victory. Slovenia's Lia Apostolovski was third (1.95m).

The start of the season was better than the end. In fact, I have mixed feelings after the competition. But I'm happy to have won a medal, because every award is important - Maguchikh commented on her speech.

Ukrainian Yulia Levchenko decided to start the competition with a starting height of 1.84 meters. She had no problems with it. Her first attempt at 1.88 meters was also quite good, but the bar failed. Unfortunately, this time she failed to overcome them in the next two attempts as well.

Addendum

Ukrainian athlete Oleksandra Merkushyna won the first gold medal at the World Junior Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia, in the women's 60-meter mass start.