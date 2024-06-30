Ukrainian judokas performed brilliantly at the European Cadet Championships

Ukrainian judokas at the European Cadet Championships have completed individual competitions with an impressive result. This is reported by the European Judo Union, UNN reports.

Details

At the European Cadet Judo Championships, Ukrainian athletes finished their individual competitions with impressive results. Dmytro Lebed won a gold medal in the 90 kg category, defeating his Lithuanian opponent in the final. Mikhail Solyanik won a silver medal at the European Championships in the 81 kg weight category.

Anna Oliynyk-Korniyko, a Ukrainian judoka in the 70 kg category, won a bronze medal in the third place match against her Turkish opponent despite losing in the semifinals.

Today, Ukrainian athletes will continue competing in the mixed team tournament.

