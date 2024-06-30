$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukrainian judokas performed brilliantly at the European Cadet Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37084 views

Ukrainian judokas won 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in individual competitions at the European Cadet Judo Championships.

Ukrainian judokas performed brilliantly at the European Cadet Championships

Ukrainian judokas at the European Cadet Championships have completed individual competitions with an impressive result. This is reported by the European Judo Union, UNN reports.

Details

At the European Cadet Judo Championships, Ukrainian athletes finished their individual competitions with impressive results. Dmytro Lebed won a gold medal in the 90 kg category, defeating his Lithuanian opponent in the final. Mikhail Solyanik won a silver medal at the European Championships in the 81 kg weight category.

Anna Oliynyk-Korniyko, a Ukrainian judoka in the 70 kg category, won a bronze medal in the third place match against her Turkish opponent despite losing in the semifinals.

Today, Ukrainian athletes will continue competing in the mixed team tournament.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SportsOur people abroad
Lithuania
Turkey
Ukraine
Poland
