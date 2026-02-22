Ukrainian gymnast Chepurnyi wins gold at World Cup

Ukrainian athlete Nazar Chepurnyi won a gold medal at the first stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup of the season, which took place in Cottbus, Germany. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Details

The 23-year-old Ukrainian won the vault final. He scored 14.716 points for the sum of two vaults, which was the best result of the competition. Chepurnyi also showed the highest result in qualification and maintained the lead in the final.

Another Ukrainian representative, Bohdana Kovalova, competed in the balance beam final and took sixth place with a score of 11.566 points.

The World Cup stage in Cottbus was the first international start of the season for Ukrainian gymnasts.

