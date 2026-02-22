$43.270.00
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
02:20 PM • 13093 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 20704 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 23520 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 39334 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 48055 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 39340 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 63658 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 66705 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41841 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
Ukrainian gymnast Chepurnyi wins gold at World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

Nazar Chepurnyi won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus. He won the vault final with 14.716 points.

Ukrainian gymnast Chepurnyi wins gold at World Cup

Ukrainian athlete Nazar Chepurnyi won a gold medal at the first stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup of the season, which took place in Cottbus, Germany. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Details

The 23-year-old Ukrainian won the vault final. He scored 14.716 points for the sum of two vaults, which was the best result of the competition. Chepurnyi also showed the highest result in qualification and maintained the lead in the final.

Another Ukrainian representative, Bohdana Kovalova, competed in the balance beam final and took sixth place with a score of 11.566 points.

The World Cup stage in Cottbus was the first international start of the season for Ukrainian gymnasts.

At the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Ukrainian Chepurnyi won "bronze"25.10.25, 16:21 • 4416 views

