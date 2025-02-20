Ukrainian government fully supports Kellogg's mission and offers mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington - Shmyhal

During a meeting with US Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine seeks a just peace with reliable security guarantees and bringing the aggressor to justice.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the page of the head of the Ukrainian government on the social network.

Denys Shmyhal said that the meeting with U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg was constructive, noting that he was able to convey a number of theses on key topics to the American official:

Shmyhal emphasized the following:

Ukraine wants peace more than anyone. But it must be a just peace with reliable security guarantees and bringing the aggressor to justice. It is important that any negotiations on peace in Ukraine take place with the participation of Ukraine. - the prime minister said in a report on his social media page.

Among other things, according to Shmyhal's press service, the US President's representative heard that Ukraine is developing defense production, the economy is running on a war footing, and the Ukrainian government is ready to work with the US administration to achieve pragmatic and mutually beneficial results for both countries.

At the same time, Shmygal reminded Kellogg that Russian terror is still ongoing, noting Russian attacks on energy facilities and other crimes by the Russian armed forces.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with Keith Kellogg to discuss the situation on the frontline and security guarantees . The parties also discussed the return of prisoners and a new agreement on investment and minerals.

Kellogg met with Syrsky and intelligence chiefs. Meeting with Zelenskyy scheduled for February 20