Kellogg met with Syrsky and intelligence chiefs. Meeting with Zelenskyy scheduled for February 20

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 33885 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57093 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114302 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100393 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112670 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151395 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61044 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108109 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 74256 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 74256 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 38536 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 38536 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 64896 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 64896 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114302 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114302 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151395 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 142189 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142189 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 28903 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 28903 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 64896 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 64896 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133547 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135434 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135434 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163795 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163795 views
Kellogg met with Syrsky and intelligence chiefs. Meeting with Zelenskyy scheduled for February 20

Kellogg met with Syrsky and intelligence chiefs. Meeting with Zelenskyy scheduled for February 20

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46952 views

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg has met with the leadership of the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies in Kyiv. Tomorrow, February 20, he will meet with President Zelensky.

U.S. Presidential Representative Keith Kellogg has already met with Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, as well as with the heads of intelligence and special services. The meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place tomorrow, February 20. Zelensky announced this during a video address, UNN reports.

There are many meetings and conferences today - the army command, intelligence, ministers - to prepare for talks with the representative of the President of the United States. General Kellogg is already in Kyiv. He has already met with Chief of the Army Syrsky, with our heads of intelligence and special services, and with the head of my Office. We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and the work with America in general be constructive

- Zelensky said.

Previously

The head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with Keith Kellogg, the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, in Kyiv. They discussed the situation at the frontline and the importance of American support for Ukraine.

Recall

On February 19, Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, arrived in Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

