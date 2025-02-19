Kellogg met with Syrsky and intelligence chiefs. Meeting with Zelenskyy scheduled for February 20

U.S. Presidential Representative Keith Kellogg has already met with Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, as well as with the heads of intelligence and special services. The meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place tomorrow, February 20. Zelensky announced this during a video address, UNN reports.

There are many meetings and conferences today - the army command, intelligence, ministers - to prepare for talks with the representative of the President of the United States. General Kellogg is already in Kyiv. He has already met with Chief of the Army Syrsky, with our heads of intelligence and special services, and with the head of my Office. We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and the work with America in general be constructive - Zelensky said.

Previously

The head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with Keith Kellogg, the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, in Kyiv. They discussed the situation at the frontline and the importance of American support for Ukraine.

Recall

On February 19, Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, arrived in Kyiv.