Ukrainian freestyle skier Okipniuk did not qualify for the Olympic Games super final

At the Winter Olympic Games in Italy on February 20, all superfinalists in men's freestyle skiing acrobatics were determined. Oleksandr Okipniuk represented Ukraine in the final stage. The 27-year-old athlete, unfortunately, could not make it to the superfinal and finished the competition in 10th place in his best attempt, UNN reports.

Oleksandr scored 101 points. It is worth noting that Okipniuk chose quite difficult jumps in terms of difficulty coefficient for the final. In particular, during his second attempt, the difficulty coefficient of his jump was more than 5. Unfortunately, the risk did not prove justified and Okipniuk could not land well, and therefore lost his place in the top 6.

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games final

Only the 6 best athletes have the opportunity to compete for medals. By the way, the superfinal will feature representatives from only two countries: 2 athletes from Switzerland and 4 freestylers from China.

Final results:

1. Noe Roth (Switzerland) – 131.56

2. Pirmin Werner (Switzerland) – 127.50

3. Qi Guangpu (China) – 121.68

4. Xindi Wang (China) – 120.36

5. Li Tianma (China) – 119.91

6. Sun Jiaxu (China) – 117.26

...

10. Oleksandr Okipniuk (Ukraine) – 101.00

Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games