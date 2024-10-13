Ukrainian figure skaters win the Budapest Trophy international tournament
Iryna Pidhaina and Artem Koval won gold in the junior duet competition at the Budapest Trophy. The Ukrainian pair scored 165.59 points and qualified for the finals of the Junior Grand Prix series.
Ukrainian figure skaters Iryna Pidhaina and Artem Koval won the Budapest Trophy international tournament in Hungary. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian figure skaters Iryna Pidhaina and Artem Koval are the winners of the Budapest Trophy international tournament in the Hungarian capital. In the junior dance duet competition, Galina Churilova's students led the way after the rhythmic dance (66.61 points) and were the best in the free dance (98.98 points). As a result, Iryna and Artem scored 165.59 points
The ministry also reminded that this season the pupils of the Odesa-based Kryzhynka Sports School became the runners-up at the Turkish Grand Prix Junior Series and won in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The Ukrainians are among the “six” best dance duos and will take part in the JGP final to be held on December 5-8 in Grenoble (France).
Recall
Ukrainian figure skaters won silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Poland.