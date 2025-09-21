Ukrainian F-16s destroyed most Kh-101 missiles during Russia's night attack: Air Force showed spectacular footage

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed spectacular footage of combat operations against Russian targets. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of Saturday, September 20, Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

The video shows anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire groups, and, of course, F-16 pilots at work! The lion's share of the X-101s shot down today are precisely on the account of Ukrainian Fighting Falcons. - the post says.

The Air Force thanked partners for their help in protecting the Ukrainian sky and called for further strengthening of Ukrainian air defense.

Recall

On the night of September 20, Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine, using the tactic of a simultaneous strike. Ukrainian air defense, including F-16s, neutralized 31 missiles and 552 drones.

