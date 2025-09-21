$41.250.00
September 20, 03:23 PM • 11323 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 23586 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 27664 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 40026 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 57202 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 54467 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 52011 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 45626 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 55929 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 69823 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Ukrainian F-16s destroyed most Kh-101 missiles during Russia's night attack: Air Force showed spectacular footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Ukrainian Air Force showed footage of combat operations against Russian targets, including anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups. Ukrainian air defense shot down 31 out of 40 missiles and 552 out of 579 drones launched by Russia on the night of September 20.

Ukrainian F-16s destroyed most Kh-101 missiles during Russia's night attack: Air Force showed spectacular footage

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed spectacular footage of combat operations against Russian targets. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of Saturday, September 20, Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

The video shows anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire groups, and, of course, F-16 pilots at work! The lion's share of the X-101s shot down today are precisely on the account of Ukrainian Fighting Falcons.

- the post says.

The Air Force thanked partners for their help in protecting the Ukrainian sky and called for further strengthening of Ukrainian air defense.

Recall

On the night of September 20, Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine, using the tactic of a simultaneous strike. Ukrainian air defense, including F-16s, neutralized 31 missiles and 552 drones.

After the attack on Poland, Ukraine demands permission to intercept Russian missiles and drones in its airspace by the air defense forces of its neighbors10.09.25, 08:38 • 2684 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Kh-101
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon