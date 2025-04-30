Ukrainian drivers warned: Hungary will restrict truck traffic for a day

Hungary introduces restrictions on the movement of trucks weighing over 7.5 tons on May 1 from 06:00 to 22:00. This is due to the holiday, so drivers should take this into account when planning trips. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

Details

"Attention drivers of large vehicles! On May 1, 2025, Hungary introduces restrictions on the movement of freight transport through the country," the statement said.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, as indicated, officially informs that in connection with the declared holiday, the Hungarian side will introduce restrictions on the movement of trucks and combined vehicles with a maximum permissible weight of over 7.5 tons on the territory of Hungary on Thursday, May 1, from 06:00 to 22:00.

"We recommend that you take this information into account when planning trips and international transportation," the customs service stressed.

