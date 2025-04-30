Ukrainian drivers warned: Hungary will restrict truck traffic for a day

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11202 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

01:34 PM • 11202 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 54028 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80268 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 141598 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82956 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224952 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165951 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115458 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140153 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107913 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17874 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42206 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 141598 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127846 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 148099 views
Ukrainian drivers warned: Hungary will restrict truck traffic for a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2528 views

On May 1, 2025, Hungary is introducing restrictions on the movement of trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons from 06:00 to 22:00 due to the holiday. Drivers should take this into account when planning trips.

Ukrainian drivers warned: Hungary will restrict truck traffic for a day

Hungary introduces restrictions on the movement of trucks weighing over 7.5 tons on May 1 from 06:00 to 22:00. This is due to the holiday, so drivers should take this into account when planning trips. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

Details

"Attention drivers of large vehicles! On May 1, 2025, Hungary introduces restrictions on the movement of freight transport through the country," the statement said.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, as indicated, officially informs that in connection with the declared holiday, the Hungarian side will introduce restrictions on the movement of trucks and combined vehicles with a maximum permissible weight of over 7.5 tons on the territory of Hungary on Thursday, May 1, from 06:00 to 22:00.

"We recommend that you take this information into account when planning trips and international transportation," the customs service stressed.

Traffic will be limited at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint on the border with Poland: what you need to know29.04.25, 15:44 • 3460 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Hungary
Ukraine
