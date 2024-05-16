Ukrainian diplomatic missions celebrate Vyshyvanka Day around the world

On the Day of Vyshyvanka, foreign diplomatic missions of the state organized events in support of Ukrainian culture on all continents. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad actively joined the celebration of Vyshyvanka Day, organizing events in support of Ukrainian culture and heritage on all continents.

We are working to strengthen Ukraine's cultural diplomacy and protect our identity, one of the main attributes of which is Ukrainian embroidery - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

