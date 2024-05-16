Ukrainian diplomatic missions celebrate Vyshyvanka Day around the world
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad organized events to celebrate Ukrainian culture and heritage, including Ukrainian embroidery, on all continents on Vyshyvanka Day to strengthen Ukraine's cultural diplomacy and protect its identity.
On the Day of Vyshyvanka, foreign diplomatic missions of the state organized events in support of Ukrainian culture on all continents. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad actively joined the celebration of Vyshyvanka Day, organizing events in support of Ukrainian culture and heritage on all continents.
We are working to strengthen Ukraine's cultural diplomacy and protect our identity, one of the main attributes of which is Ukrainian embroidery
