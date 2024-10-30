Ukrainian died during police detention in Poland: what happened
A 48-year-old Ukrainian man fainted during an attempt by police to handcuff him in Opole Voivodeship. The man was behaving aggressively during the interview and resisted the police.
In Poland, in the Opole Voivodeship, a 48-year-old Ukrainian died during an attempt by law enforcement officers to handcuff him because of his aggressive behavior. This was reported by RMF FM, UNN.
Details
The incident occurred after police officers responded to a call from the owner of a company in Krzywizna. The 48-year-old man wanted to get a job at the company. During the conversation, he reportedly began to behave aggressively, a fight broke out, and the businessman called the emergency services.
When the police arrived at the scene, the man refused to introduce himself and did not respond to commands, although, according to the police, he spoke Polish to them.
When a female police officer and a patrol officer decided to take the man to the police station to identify him, he began to resist.
The uniformed officers tried to handcuff him and used various techniques. Suddenly, the 48-year-old man lost consciousness. An ambulance was called, but doctors were unable to restore the man's vital functions
The prosecutor's office has already launched an investigation into the unintentional murder. An autopsy, toxicological and histopathological examinations have been ordered.