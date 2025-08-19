Ukrainian delegation returns home after talks at the White House: Yermak shared impressions of the visit

The Ukrainian delegation returns home from Washington after talks at the White House. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, informs UNN.

Details

He called the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders with US President Donald Trump "unprecedented."

A very detailed, frank conversation. We had a good talk both in bilateral and multilateral formats. (As our President rightly noted: "This was the best meeting with the US President. Although I am sure: the best is yet to come") - Yermak wrote.

According to him, Trump clearly stated that he seeks the earliest possible end to "this war and peace for many years," and personally confirmed that Ukraine should receive reliable security guarantees.

The joint meeting of US President Donald Trump with European allies was also very meaningful. A historic number of European state leaders under the roof of the White House – this is the first time in history, and all are united by the theme of peace for Ukraine. During the conversation, there was complete mutual understanding. Unity between the US and our continent, which Russia pays the most attention to - noted the head of the OP.

In addition, according to him, the parties discussed concrete steps to strengthen our state's defense capabilities as one of the key elements of future security guarantees. They also talked about post-war reconstruction and prospects for Ukraine's EU membership, strengthening our army, and Ukraine's reconstruction.

Separately, the topic of conversation was abducted Ukrainian children. ... In addition, they talked about the need to return military and civilian prisoners as part of the movement towards peace. Ukraine emphasized that the only solution here is the implementation of the "all for all" formula - Yermak pointed out.

He emphasized that "it is extremely important to fully implement everything that was agreed upon today, because not only the onset of lasting peace, which all Ukrainians are so looking forward to, but also the security of all of Europe will depend on joint decisive steps."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Telegram shared his impressions of the negotiations in the White House with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

"This was the best of our meetings": Zelenskyy shared details of negotiations with Trump