Ukrainian delegation in Washington met with national security advisors from the United States, Britain, Germany and France

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129633 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134846 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222155 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165695 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160524 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146141 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112729 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198310 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109751 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106633 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 90861 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82046 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51570 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224619 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212239 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51575 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82046 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153962 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157856 views
Actual
Ukrainian delegation in Washington met with national security advisors from the United States, Britain, Germany and France

Ukrainian delegation in Washington met with national security advisors from the United States, Britain, Germany and France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35432 views

Ukraine's delegation met with national security advisors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France in Washington. They discussed strengthening air defense, protecting the energy system, and implementing the Peace Formula.

During his visit to the United States, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met with national security advisors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France as part of the Ukrainian delegation. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and energy system. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Presidential Administration.

Details

The Ukrainian side was represented by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Mykola Tochytskyi, and Advisor to the President Daria Zarivna.

The US delegation was headed by National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, the UK delegation by National Security Advisor Timothy Barrow, the German delegation by Chancellor's Advisor for Foreign and Security Policy Jens Plötner, and the French delegation by Foreign Policy Advisor to the President Emmanuel Bonn.

The two sides reportedly discussed efforts to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy system protection.

Yermak emphasized that it is crucial for Ukraine to get the necessary weapons and equipment as soon as possible.

Our coordination and joint efforts are very important. We have already come a long way together and accomplished a lot. But now is a special moment when we need to make every effort to ensure that Ukraine wins. It is important to use this moment correctly

- Yermak said.

U.S. won't send civilian specialists to maintain F-16s in Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal31.08.24, 12:52 • 96386 views

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The meeting also focused on expanding opportunities for joint arms production and allied investments in Ukraine's defense industry.

They also discussed in detail the preparation and procedure for the further implementation of the Ukraine Treaty, which Ukraine's partners adopted during the 75th NATO Summit in Washington.

In addition, the parties agreed on an action plan to implement the security documents already signed.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the Peace Formula. The Head of the Presidential Office spoke about the thematic conferences to be held in the near future.

Austin reaffirms unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine at meeting with Umerov31.08.24, 01:32 • 35226 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising