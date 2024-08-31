Ukrainian delegation in Washington met with national security advisors from the United States, Britain, Germany and France

During his visit to the United States, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met with national security advisors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France as part of the Ukrainian delegation. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and energy system. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Presidential Administration.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Mykola Tochytskyi, and Advisor to the President Daria Zarivna.

The US delegation was headed by National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, the UK delegation by National Security Advisor Timothy Barrow, the German delegation by Chancellor's Advisor for Foreign and Security Policy Jens Plötner, and the French delegation by Foreign Policy Advisor to the President Emmanuel Bonn.

The two sides reportedly discussed efforts to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy system protection.

Yermak emphasized that it is crucial for Ukraine to get the necessary weapons and equipment as soon as possible.

Our coordination and joint efforts are very important. We have already come a long way together and accomplished a lot. But now is a special moment when we need to make every effort to ensure that Ukraine wins. It is important to use this moment correctly - Yermak said.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The meeting also focused on expanding opportunities for joint arms production and allied investments in Ukraine's defense industry.

They also discussed in detail the preparation and procedure for the further implementation of the Ukraine Treaty, which Ukraine's partners adopted during the 75th NATO Summit in Washington.

In addition, the parties agreed on an action plan to implement the security documents already signed.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the Peace Formula. The Head of the Presidential Office spoke about the thematic conferences to be held in the near future.

