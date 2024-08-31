Austin reaffirms unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine at meeting with Umerov

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized the unwavering support of the United States in helping Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, UNN reports citing the US Department of Defense website.

Austin strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure earlier this week and said that the United States “will continue to lead allies and partners in providing key capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself.” He emphasized that “civilians should never be targeted” and that Ukraine's resilience will help it defeat Putin's aggression and atrocities.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense added that Ukrainian forces continue to stand firm, repelling assaults and inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers. “Make no mistake, the United States will not abandon our support for a free and sovereign Ukraine,” Austin emphasized.

Next week, a regular meeting in the Rammstein format will take place in Germany, where the partners will discuss Ukraine's urgent needs on the battlefield, including air defense capabilities to repel Russian drones and missile attacks.

