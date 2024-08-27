Kostin: One of the countries of the Global South will open criminal proceedings on crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine

The country of the Global South will open criminal proceedings regarding crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, according to a UNN correspondent.

I cannot say this officially now, but one of the countries of the Global South is going to open criminal proceedings in the near future regarding the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine - Kostin says.

According to him, this will be a powerful signal to Russia.

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has announced its judgment on the merits in the first inter-state case Ukraine v. Russia (concerning Crimea). This judgment is the first one in which an international court has recognized the Russian Federation as responsible for a policy of large-scale and systematic violations of various human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.