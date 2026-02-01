Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk direction

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
January 31, 05:53 PM • 11212 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 19394 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 16194 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 16969 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 16093 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 12403 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 11464 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6376 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11337 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18746 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
4m/s
81%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pistorius questioned the sincerity of the Kremlin's peaceful intentionsJanuary 31, 04:23 PM • 5068 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 11965 views
Nuclear power plants return to full capacity, energy system stabilizes – UkrenergoJanuary 31, 06:22 PM • 11493 views
Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's allyPhotoJanuary 31, 07:23 PM • 6096 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhoto10:33 PM • 7234 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 32215 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 61856 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 42187 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 47346 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 49902 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 11987 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 20949 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 24724 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 25381 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 23861 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
The Diplomat

Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a Russian assault, destroying almost four platoons. 80 assault troops were eliminated, two were wounded, and two were taken prisoner.

Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk direction

On the Pokrovsk direction, in just one day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces defeated 4 platoons of Russians during an assault. This was reported by the National Guard brigade "Spartan", informs UNN.

Details

It is stated that the fighters of the "Spartan" brigade, "Madjar's Birds" and adjacent units successfully repelled the assault of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction of the front. At the same time, the Russians threw about 90 assault troops into the attack.

The enemy attempted an offensive in the Pokrovsk direction. Under the cover of fog, the enemy tried to advance on cars, motor vehicles, and ATVs

- reads the caption to the video.

It is noted that as a result, the enemy's offensive was completely stopped. Thus, in one day, almost four platoons of Russian troops were destroyed. In particular, the Armed Forces units eliminated 80 enemy assault troops, wounded two, and captured two more. Also, 10 ATVs, 4 motorcycles, and 6 enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Recall

In the Kupyansk direction, the 77th brigade eliminated enemy personnel, destroyed shelters, and disrupted the command and control system. This complicated the coordination of enemy units and reduced their combat capabilities.

"Furia" operators showed the destruction of Russian equipment, electronic warfare, and a fuel depot in the South-Slobozhansky direction14.01.26, 06:01 • 5468 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine