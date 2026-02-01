Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk direction

On the Pokrovsk direction, in just one day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces defeated 4 platoons of Russians during an assault. This was reported by the National Guard brigade "Spartan", informs UNN.

Details

It is stated that the fighters of the "Spartan" brigade, "Madjar's Birds" and adjacent units successfully repelled the assault of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction of the front. At the same time, the Russians threw about 90 assault troops into the attack.

The enemy attempted an offensive in the Pokrovsk direction. Under the cover of fog, the enemy tried to advance on cars, motor vehicles, and ATVs - reads the caption to the video.

It is noted that as a result, the enemy's offensive was completely stopped. Thus, in one day, almost four platoons of Russian troops were destroyed. In particular, the Armed Forces units eliminated 80 enemy assault troops, wounded two, and captured two more. Also, 10 ATVs, 4 motorcycles, and 6 enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Recall

In the Kupyansk direction, the 77th brigade eliminated enemy personnel, destroyed shelters, and disrupted the command and control system. This complicated the coordination of enemy units and reduced their combat capabilities.

"Furia" operators showed the destruction of Russian equipment, electronic warfare, and a fuel depot in the South-Slobozhansky direction