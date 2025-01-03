Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 3 missiles and 13 drones

During the day, Russians attacked Ukraine with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 3 X-59/69 missiles, and 32 Shahed UAVs. Three missiles and 13 UAVs were shot down, and 19 drones were lost.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force .

During the current day (from 12:00 on January 3), the enemy launched missiles of various types: 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Kursk region, 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles in Chernihiv region, and three X-59/69 guided missiles in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

It also attacked with 32 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the northeast. “As of 20:00, three X-59/69 guided missiles and 13 enemy UAVs were shot down, 19 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences),” the statement said.

Appendix

The President of Ukraine announced the planned meetings to strengthen air defense next week. The schedule has already been preliminarily agreed upon, with plans to replenish anti-missile stockpiles and reinforce mobile fire groups.