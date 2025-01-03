ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 3 missiles and 13 drones

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 3 missiles and 13 drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26718 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 3 missiles and 13 Shahed drones from 38 air targets launched by the Russian Federation. 19 imitator drones were locally lost without negative consequences.

During the day, Russians attacked Ukraine with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 3 X-59/69 missiles, and 32 Shahed UAVs. Three missiles and 13 UAVs were shot down, and 19 drones were lost.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force .

During the current day (from 12:00 on January 3), the enemy launched missiles of various types: 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Kursk region, 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles in Chernihiv region, and three X-59/69 guided missiles in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

It also attacked with 32 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the northeast. “As of 20:00, three X-59/69 guided missiles and 13 enemy UAVs were shot down, 19 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences),” the statement said.

Appendix  

The President of Ukraine announced the planned meetings to strengthen air defense next week. The schedule has already been preliminarily agreed upon, with plans to replenish anti-missile stockpiles and reinforce mobile fire groups.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

Contact us about advertising