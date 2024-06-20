Ukrainian defenders will receive MAN trucks from Kiev region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian defenders received 6 man trucks worth almost UAH 31 million from communities and districts of the Kiev region.
Kiev communities and districts handed over 6 man trucks to the Ukrainian 2 separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the chairman of Kiev RSA Ruslan Kravchenko.
Details
A new batch of MAN Trucks was handed over to Ukrainian soldiers. We are talking about 6 cars. They were purchased at the expense of the local budget of Bila Tserkva, almost UAH 31 million.
We are maximizing our assistance to our defenders and defenders. This is a priority for the entire Kiev region. Cars, drones, trucks, Rebas. We buy everything we need. Because these are the saved lives of both the military and the civilian population
