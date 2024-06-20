Ministry of Health on booking medics: priority is given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and if necessary, medics will be disarmed for military needs

Medical personnel, including women, are subject to military service, and their booking is conditional for providing medical care in both the civilian sector and the military. Priority is given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and if necessary, medics will be deployed for military needs. This was stated by the minister of Health Viktor Lyashko in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

Regarding booking-doctors in Ukraine are subject to military service during martial law. And for them, completely different norms are prescribed, including for female doctors. The fact that we book them is conditional booking. Because it is our work with the Ministry of Defense to ensure the provision of medical care in the civilian sector, and to provide medical assistance to those who today defend our independence with weapons in their hands. Therefore, this is a constant process, and we are looking at how best to quickly transfer certain specialties so that none of the systems stop - says Lyashko.

He notes that if so many specialists are taken from one institution that it stops the process, the Ministry of Health intervenes.

Both the Ministry of Defense and the command of Medical forces are meeting us halfway. Through the ground forces, we get through to this shopping center, consider a specific situation and return it to the direction that allows us to keep the medical unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on alert, and ensure the provision of medical care in civilian health care institutions - he says.

The minister of Health says that when we talk about regional – level institutions that are subordinate to either the Regional Council or local self-government bodies, the head of the institution submits lists to the military administration.

The military administration submits reservations to the Ministry of Defense. But if there is a need for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they will be disarmed. This is a reservation that shows that we need these people to critically ensure the provision of medical care in this particular institution. But if the security and Defense Forces tell us that we need such and such a number of medical workers, we will rebuild the provision of medical care so that the military sector does not suffer - Lyashko adds.

he emphasizes that the APU is a priority.

If our military sector suffers today, then tomorrow there will be no civilian sector. There is a war in the country - says the minister of Health.

Lyashko stressed that the number of mobilized doctors does not depend on the region where he is located.

We get out of the situation by the number – how many have already been mobilized, who volunteered. So that the process of treating patients at all stages does not stop - he finished.

Recall

The Ministry of digital transformation plans to launch a mobilization booking service in the Diya app within a month, which will allow employers to book critical employees for military service using an automated process.

There may be less than 50% of employees: MP on the bill on “economic booking”