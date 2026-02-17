$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 4784 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 12082 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 15055 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 16168 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 18398 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24242 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33846 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 45016 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 53184 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39170 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.2m/s
76%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 21679 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff11:03 AM • 10799 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 9774 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 13023 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor12:50 PM • 6714 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 21808 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 39857 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 49248 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 69861 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 74210 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 13127 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 9972 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 25067 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 22763 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 25917 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Ukrainian Olena Aliyeva, wife of the son of the President of Azerbaijan, has been subjected to an information attack. Ukrainian journalists noted that such disinformation campaigns occur against the backdrop of strengthening friendship between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, bearing a clear pro-Russian trace.

Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandal

Alyona Aliyeva is from Ukraine, a certified linguist. 4 years ago, she became the wife of Heydar Aliyev, the son of the country's president. The couple prefers to lead a private life, raising children. However, this did not prevent opposition media from choosing Alyona as a target for a manipulative scandal. Ukrainian journalists drew attention to this, UNN writes.

Journalist Kateryna Solyar listed the facts reliably known about Olena Aliyeva: the girl graduated from the International Humanitarian Institute in Odesa, received a red diploma in linguistics, and is fluent in French and English. All this can be easily verified in the open register of educational documents. Her marriage to Heydar Aliyev and two children is also a well-known fact.

Everything that followed became a territory of speculation, fabrication, and outright lies. Azerbaijani oppositionists, obviously taking advantage of the couple's privacy and the lack of information, are trying to fill it with dirt. Kateryna Solyar did not quote the discrediting messages but outlined the main techniques used by manipulators: choose an object about which there is little information, change its image beyond recognition, distort facts, spice it up with fictions about other people's beds, and throw it out as quickly and widely as possible.

Well-known Ukrainian TV presenter Tetiana Honcharova also drew attention to the information attack against Olena Aliyeva, noting that an attack against one Ukrainian woman today is an attack against the entire country. Tetiana noticed that such disinformation occurs against the backdrop of strengthening friendship between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, which bears a clear pro-Russian trace.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Marriage
Azerbaijan
Ukraine