Alyona Aliyeva is from Ukraine, a certified linguist. 4 years ago, she became the wife of Heydar Aliyev, the son of the country's president. The couple prefers to lead a private life, raising children. However, this did not prevent opposition media from choosing Alyona as a target for a manipulative scandal. Ukrainian journalists drew attention to this, UNN writes.

Journalist Kateryna Solyar listed the facts reliably known about Olena Aliyeva: the girl graduated from the International Humanitarian Institute in Odesa, received a red diploma in linguistics, and is fluent in French and English. All this can be easily verified in the open register of educational documents. Her marriage to Heydar Aliyev and two children is also a well-known fact.

Everything that followed became a territory of speculation, fabrication, and outright lies. Azerbaijani oppositionists, obviously taking advantage of the couple's privacy and the lack of information, are trying to fill it with dirt. Kateryna Solyar did not quote the discrediting messages but outlined the main techniques used by manipulators: choose an object about which there is little information, change its image beyond recognition, distort facts, spice it up with fictions about other people's beds, and throw it out as quickly and widely as possible.

Well-known Ukrainian TV presenter Tetiana Honcharova also drew attention to the information attack against Olena Aliyeva, noting that an attack against one Ukrainian woman today is an attack against the entire country. Tetiana noticed that such disinformation occurs against the backdrop of strengthening friendship between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, which bears a clear pro-Russian trace.