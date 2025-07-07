"Ukrainian Cotton. UAV "Vampire"": NBU issued the next commemorative coin

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. UAV "Vampire"", dedicated to the powerful multi-purpose Vampire drone. The new coin has joined the numismatic series "Armed Forces of Ukraine", which honors Ukrainian weapons and their creators. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU press service.

Details

The coin is dedicated to the Ukrainian hexacopter, which has proven itself as a highly effective means of destruction, remote mining, and humanitarian aid. The enemy nicknamed it "Baba Yaga" – due to the devastating force of its strikes.

Vampire is a high-precision, new-generation unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the Ukrainian company SkyFall in 2022 to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces in repelling full-scale Russian aggression against

The coin's denomination is 5 hryvnias, and its mintage is up to 75,000 pieces (in souvenir packaging).

What is remarkable about the coin "Ukrainian Cotton. UAV "Vampire""

Its obverse depicts a scarred earth surface with characteristic craters from explosions. In the left part of the composition, there are entrenching tools, emphasizing the defensive nature of the resistance. To the right is a burning enemy tank, symbolizing the successful destruction of enemy equipment. Above this dynamic battlefield scene, a silhouette of a Vampire drone hovers in flight.

The reverse of the coin depicts the Vampire hexacopter at a key moment of performing a combat mission – in flight while dropping ammunition. The background is a stylized cloud with lightning, symbolizing the power, speed, and inevitability of the strikes delivered by this drone. In the upper part of the coin is the inscription VAMPIRE.

The coin's design was created by artists Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, and Serhiy Kharuk.

The National Bank issued commemorative coins dedicated to the artists of the Executed Renaissance

How to purchase the new coin

From July 8, 2025, the commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. UAV "Vampire"" will be available for purchase in the NBU's numismatic products online store.

The sale of this coin by distributor banks (the list of which is provided on the official website of the National Bank) will be carried out gradually, as it is shipped by the NBU Banknote and Mint.

Recall

On June 23, the National Bank of Ukraine issued a commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. SAU "Bohdana"" from the numismatic series "Armed Forces of Ukraine", which honors Ukrainian weapons and their creators.